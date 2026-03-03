Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Plans $0.06 Final Dividend

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 425.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.
Kina Securities Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.
About Kina Securities
