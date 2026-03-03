Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) Plans $0.06 Final Dividend

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, March 2nd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 425.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Kina Securities Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

About Kina Securities

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and financial, fund administration, investment management, and share brokerage services in Papua New Guinea. It operates through two segments, Banking and Finance and Wealth Management. The company provides savings, individual and business cheque, business, cash management, and fixed deposit accounts; personal, home, school fees, residential property investment, and business loans; insurance premium funding; equipment finance; overdrafts; and bank guarantees products.

