Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,988 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 290,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after buying an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,792,000 after purchasing an additional 585,414 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 782,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $72.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average is $66.83. The company has a market cap of $112.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

