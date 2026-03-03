Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS Shares Sold by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. reduced its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 42.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,492,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,111,948 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up 2.0% of Sprott Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $57,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3,111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $66.98 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.42.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 27.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

