Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated $DBD Stake Decreased by Glendon Capital Management LP

Glendon Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,178,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370,396 shares during the period. Diebold Nixdorf accounts for about 3.7% of Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Glendon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $67,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,819,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 197,086 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 73.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,619,000 after purchasing an additional 212,790 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 474.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 500,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,216,672 shares in the company, valued at $354,733,696. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

NYSE:DBD opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $84.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 2.49%.Diebold Nixdorf has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wedbush set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc (NYSE: DBD) is a leading global provider of connected commerce solutions, specializing in automated teller machines (ATMs), point-of-sale (POS) systems and related software and services for the banking and retail industries. The company’s core offerings include hardware platforms, software applications for transaction management and advanced analytics tools that enable financial institutions and retailers to enhance customer engagement, streamline operations and improve security at the point of transaction.

