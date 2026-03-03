Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,514 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,636,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016,546 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,072,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,021,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,726,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,861,000 after buying an additional 1,535,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,612,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,251,000 after buying an additional 1,188,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.