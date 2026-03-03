Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 237,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $80.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.88. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $82.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

