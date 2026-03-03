Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,277 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,586,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,721 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,106,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,327,000 after acquiring an additional 461,305 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,071,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,606,000 after purchasing an additional 677,443 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,852,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 289,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,977,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.44 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.2514 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

