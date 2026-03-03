Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $28.44 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,221,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,947 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $28,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

