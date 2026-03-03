Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. $ATI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $31,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ATI by 2,010.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ATI by 56.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in ATI by 274.0% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in ATI by 38.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get ATI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $5,896,811.76. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 132,676 shares in the company, valued at $14,525,368.48. This represents a 28.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ATI from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $155.00 price objective on ATI in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Price Performance

ATI stock opened at $166.95 on Tuesday. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $168.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average is $103.78. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About ATI

(Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.