Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 10,951 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,951 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $33,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 40.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.31 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.91.

Insider Activity

In other Synaptics news, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 7,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $565,079.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,644.56. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vikram Gupta sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $62,972.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,393.72. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,026 shares of company stock valued at $875,689 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

