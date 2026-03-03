Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $29.34 Million Holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,996 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $29,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 161.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 240.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 12.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 82.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.74 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.35). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.249 dividend. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.08.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

