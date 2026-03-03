Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Bought by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,045 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 21.8% in the third quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,721,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of MSFT opened at $398.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The company had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.72, for a total transaction of $1,364,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,782 shares in the company, valued at $26,703,959.04. This trade represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $625.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.95.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

