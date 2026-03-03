Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSM. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

