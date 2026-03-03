Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $47.23.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
