Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Acquired Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on March 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Adobe stock on February 4th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 2/4/2026.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $260.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.28 and a 12 month high of $453.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 12.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

Featured Stories

