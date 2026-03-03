Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Acquired Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). In a filing disclosed on March 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Adobe stock on February 4th.
Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 2/4/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 2/4/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 2/4/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/4/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 2/4/2026.
- Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 2/4/2026.
Adobe Price Performance
ADBE stock opened at $260.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.28 and a 12 month high of $453.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Insider Activity at Adobe
In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.76.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADBE
Trending Headlines about Adobe
Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe has an impressive earnings?surprise record, which analysts say increases the odds of another beat in the next report — a near?term positive catalyst if results and guidance impress. Will Adobe (ADBE) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Positive Sentiment: Adobe will report Q1 FY2026 results after the close on March 12, 2026; earnings season timing gives investors a concrete catalyst that could drive volatility and potentially reverse near?term weakness. Adobe to Announce Q1 FY2026 Earnings Results on March 12, 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Options activity around ADBE has spiked, which raises the chance of outsized intraday moves; this amplifies volatility but is direction?agnostic until bigger fundamental news hits. Adobe’s Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Product coverage (e.g., Acrobat tax?prep features) highlights continued product expansion and consumer use cases, but this kind of feature news typically has limited near?term impact on enterprise software valuation. Treat your tax prep like a professional project with Adobe Acrobat
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage in screeners and roundup pieces (e.g., lists of software stocks with upside) can attract interest, but they are not immediate price drivers unless accompanied by upgrades or flows. 4 Software Stocks With 38% to 82% Upside Potential According to Wall Street
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentary flag heightened AI competition that could erode Adobe’s creative?software moat (AI tools enabling alternative workflows), creating skeptical sentiment that pressures the stock until Adobe demonstrates differentiation or monetization of AI features. Heightened AI Competition Fuels Analyst Skepticism on Adobe (ADBE)
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 12.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,630 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Senator Mullin
Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.
Adobe Company Profile
Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.
The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.