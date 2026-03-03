Sen. Markwayne Mullin Buys FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS). In a filing disclosed on March 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in FirstCash stock on February 4th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) on 2/4/2026.

FirstCash Price Performance

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $197.09 on Tuesday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.16 and a 12-month high of $197.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.10. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 18th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $217.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,825,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 150,846 shares in the company, valued at $27,533,920.38. This trade represents a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $740,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,554,358.72. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,438,945. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 4.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 389,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,866,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 237.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 43,653 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in FirstCash by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc (NASDAQ: FCFS) is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

