pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $64.40 Thousand

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, pumpBTC has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One pumpBTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. pumpBTC has a total market capitalization of $34.73 and approximately $64.40 thousand worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

pumpBTC’s genesis date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 692 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,488 tokens. pumpBTC’s official website is pumpbtc.xyz. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) has a current supply of 691.61333546 with 2,488.3088914 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC (Rehypothecated BTC) is 0.01425095 USD and is down -1.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $65,614.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pumpBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pumpBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

