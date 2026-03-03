Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) Trading Up 20.9% This Week

Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Wrapped HYPE token can now be bought for $31.98 or 0.00047687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped HYPE has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Wrapped HYPE has a market capitalization of $261.20 million and approximately $119.87 million worth of Wrapped HYPE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped HYPE Profile

Wrapped HYPE’s total supply is 8,168,520 tokens. Wrapped HYPE’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. Wrapped HYPE’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HYPE

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HYPE (WHYPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the HyperEVM platform. Wrapped HYPE has a current supply of 8,066,441.87178577. The last known price of Wrapped HYPE is 32.73890747 USD and is up 5.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $108,907,603.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hyperliquid.xyz/.”

