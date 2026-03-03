RyuJin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Million (RYU)

RyuJin (RYU) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One RyuJin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. RyuJin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $4.62 thousand worth of RyuJin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RyuJin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RyuJin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,181.84 or 1.00403018 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,270.95 or 1.00322264 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

RyuJin Profile

RyuJin launched on February 3rd, 2024. RyuJin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for RyuJin is ryujin.ai. RyuJin’s official Twitter account is @ryujindragoneth. The official message board for RyuJin is medium.com/@ryujincrypto/welcome-to-ryujin-ryu-the-dragon-awakens-f8909621ac91.

Buying and Selling RyuJin

According to CryptoCompare, “RyuJin (RYU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. RyuJin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 963,849,991,678,536 in circulation. The last known price of RyuJin is 0 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,960.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ryujin.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RyuJin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RyuJin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RyuJin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RyuJin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RyuJin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.