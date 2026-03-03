Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Trading 87.3% Higher Over Last Week

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 40.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Dignity Gold has a market cap of $1.19 billion and approximately $59.27 thousand worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00002588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 87.3% higher against the dollar.

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,406,249 tokens. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @digau_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGau) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.87073818 USD and is down -34.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $69,383.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

