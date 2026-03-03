StandX DUSD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $102.18 Million (DUSD)

StandX DUSD (DUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 3rd. StandX DUSD has a total market cap of $102.18 million and $1.90 million worth of StandX DUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StandX DUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One StandX DUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StandX DUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,181.84 or 1.00403018 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,270.95 or 1.00322264 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

StandX DUSD Token Profile

StandX DUSD was first traded on April 8th, 2025. StandX DUSD’s total supply is 102,279,434 tokens. The official message board for StandX DUSD is docs.standx.com/blog. StandX DUSD’s official website is standx.com. StandX DUSD’s official Twitter account is @standx_official.

Buying and Selling StandX DUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “StandX DUSD (DUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StandX DUSD has a current supply of 105,128,434.355719. The last known price of StandX DUSD is 0.99903969 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,300,513.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://standx.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StandX DUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StandX DUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StandX DUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StandX DUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StandX DUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.