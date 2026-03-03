Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.380-2.380 EPS.
Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance
Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $27.18.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 55.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCLH
Trending Headlines about Norwegian Cruise Line
Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Activist investor Elliott has increased pressure on management and holds a double?digit stake, which could force faster operational fixes or board changes that investors often view as constructive for long?term value. Norwegian Cruise Line Earnings Are Coming. Brace for a Wave of Stock Volatility.
- Positive Sentiment: New CEO John Chidsey has outlined strategic changes and acknowledged execution problems — management’s public plan and accountability can be seen as a precursor to improvement if actions follow. New NCLH CEO Plans Strategic Changes, Admits Execution Hurdles
- Positive Sentiment: Some investors view the pullback as a buying opportunity: valuation metrics (2026 EPS multiple) and high occupancy support a multi?year recovery thesis if execution improves. I’m Buying The Q4 Post?Earnings Pullback
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 EPS modestly beat (reported $0.28 vs. $0.27 consensus) and revenue rose year?over?year, showing underlying demand resilience despite headline weakness. Press Release: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Company published the earnings call transcript and slide deck for investor review — useful for digging into guidance assumptions and cost drivers. Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed consensus (Q4 revenue $2.24B vs. $2.34B expected) and management issued weak Q1 guidance ($0.16 vs. ~$0.40 expected), a key driver of the selloff as it signals near?term margin pressure. Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates In Q4 CY2025 Earnings, Stock Drops
- Negative Sentiment: Management cited execution missteps — notably a mistimed increase in Caribbean capacity — described as “self?inflicted wounds,” undermining near?term margins and booking dynamics. NCLH: Struggles ‘Self?Inflicted Wounds’
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil prices and geopolitical risk (Middle East tensions) raise fuel cost risk and depress travel demand; several market pieces linked the selloff to these macro headwinds. Soft Profit Guidance, Spike in Oil Prices
- Negative Sentiment: Balance?sheet and leverage remain a market concern (high debt/equity and low liquidity ratios), amplifying sensitivity to weaker cash flow and higher fuel costs. Norwegian Posts Lower Profit, Sees Challenges in 2026
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 89,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.
Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.