Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.160-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.380-2.380 EPS.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $22.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 55.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NCLH

Trending Headlines about Norwegian Cruise Line

Here are the key news stories impacting Norwegian Cruise Line this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 89,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.