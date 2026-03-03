Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.820-1.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion.

Option Care Health Stock Down 2.6%

Option Care Health stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Stephens raised shares of Option Care Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.58.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Option Care Health by 134.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720,988 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,958,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,707,000 after purchasing an additional 752,058 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,001,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,076,000 after purchasing an additional 590,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,840,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,367,000 after purchasing an additional 44,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Option Care Health by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,410,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,650,000 after buying an additional 400,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

