21,015 Shares in Timothy Plan International ETF $TPIF Purchased by Family Wealth Partners LLC

Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.
Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.84. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $38.85.
Timothy Plan International ETF Cuts Dividend
Timothy Plan International ETF Profile
The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.
