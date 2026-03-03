21,015 Shares in Timothy Plan International ETF $TPIF Purchased by Family Wealth Partners LLC

Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan International ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.84. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $38.85.

Timothy Plan International ETF Cuts Dividend

Timothy Plan International ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.