Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS is Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,197 shares during the period. Littelfuse makes up about 1.0% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $77,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter worth about $447,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 26,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Littelfuse by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 242,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,715,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 16,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $5,476,884.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,222.75. This trade represents a 37.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 8,875 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.55, for a total value of $2,853,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,193.95. This represents a 59.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 60,713 shares of company stock valued at $19,301,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LFUS has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $360.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $361.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $380.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $593.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.53 million. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.53%. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Littelfuse has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently -103.45%.

About Littelfuse

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse’s offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.