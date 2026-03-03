Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 377,984 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 99.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 377,984 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $403.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $431.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.44, a PEG ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Tigress Financial began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $408.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.