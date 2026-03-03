Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KKR. HSBC raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.80.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Nuttall acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,614,769.68. This represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.93 per share, with a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,658,550. This represents a 27.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 343,872 shares of company stock valued at $35,367,179. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $90.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $153.87. The company has a market cap of $80.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.01.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 11.97%.KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

