LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.29 EPS

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($1.29), FiscalAI reports. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business had revenue of $310.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LendingTree reported a very strong 2025 with VMD up 14% and adjusted EBITDA up 28% , and all three reportable segments delivered double-digit VMD growth.

and , and all three reportable segments delivered double-digit VMD growth. The Insurance marketplace is a standout — $174 million of VMD (+10% YoY) with broad-based growth (carriers #4–10 grew revenue 65% YoY), and management expects Q1 and 2026 to produce record insurance results.

of VMD (+10% YoY) with broad-based growth (carriers #4–10 grew revenue 65% YoY), and management expects Q1 and 2026 to produce record insurance results. Management cites measurable ROI from AI investments — AI voice in the call center has driven over $10 million of incremental revenue per quarter with only modest OpEx increases, and overall network conversions rose 17% YoY in Q4.

of incremental revenue per quarter with only modest OpEx increases, and overall network conversions rose 17% YoY in Q4. The Home segment showed limited improvement (Q4 revenue +6%) and margins were pressured by rising media costs and lower lender conversion rates, and the company’s guidance conservatively assumes no further mortgage rate relief.

The company laid out a four-pillar “North Star” strategy (accelerate core, improve CX, expand products, rebuild brand) with targeted H2 brand tests and an initial brand spend under $10 million, while a new “trigger leads” rule effective this week should improve lead quality and monetization.

Shares of TREE opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $515.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.64. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

