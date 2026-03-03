Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 342,042 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342,042 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3,977.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 110.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $291.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.39%.

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total value of $1,225,599.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This trade represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $274.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

