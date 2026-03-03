Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 47,295 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 118.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 935,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Floor & Decor by 33.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 134.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.5% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 572,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,215,000 after buying an additional 137,343 shares during the period.

FND stock opened at $66.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.72. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $97.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.24.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

