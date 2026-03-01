UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Receives $11.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.8325.

TIGR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UP Fintech to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.73 price target on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Friday, December 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in UP Fintech in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TIGR stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. UP Fintech has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.49.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $175.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.76 million. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 27.42%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Up Fintech Holding Ltd, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker TIGR, is a China-based financial technology company that provides online brokerage and wealth management services through its proprietary trading platform. The company’s primary offering, Tiger Brokers, enables retail and institutional clients to access global financial markets, including equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, and futures across the United States, Hong Kong, China A-shares, Australia, and Singapore.

Founded in 2014 by Zhang Zhen, Up Fintech has focused on developing an intuitive mobile and desktop trading experience, complete with real-time market data, customizable charting tools, and in-app research insights.

