iHeartMedia (IHRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect iHeartMedia to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1.0994 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 2, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $491.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. iHeartMedia has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHeartMedia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 15.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc (NASDAQ: IHRT) is a leading media and entertainment company specializing in radio broadcasting, digital streaming and live events. The company operates more than 860 full-power AM and FM radio stations across the United States, delivering music, news, sports and talk programming to local markets. Through its flagship digital platform, iHeartRadio, the company provides listeners with free and subscription-based access to thousands of live radio stations, curated music playlists and on-demand podcasts.

Originally founded in 1972 as Clear Channel Communications, the business rebranded to iHeartMedia in 2014 to reflect the growing importance of its digital and event-driven offerings.

