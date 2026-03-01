QuickLogic (QUIK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect QuickLogic to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

QuickLogic Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $140.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 0.80. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on QUIK. Northland Securities downgraded QuickLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Monday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuickLogic news, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $35,828.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 65,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,687.80. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,124 shares of company stock valued at $129,157 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of QuickLogic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 246.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in QuickLogic during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that specializes in ultra-low power, multi-core sensor processing System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions and embedded field programmable gate array (eFPGA) intellectual property. The company’s products are designed to enable always-on, voice-activated, and vision-driven applications at the edge, delivering a balance of performance, flexibility, and power efficiency. QuickLogic’s technology is often deployed in consumer, mobile, and industrial IoT devices, where minimizing energy consumption is critical.

Among QuickLogic’s key offerings is the EOS™ family of sensor processing SoCs, which integrate ARM Cortex-M cores alongside proprietary sensor fusion and neural network engines, coupled with customizable FPGA fabric.

Further Reading

