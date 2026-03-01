Analysts Set Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Target Price at $67.00

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2026

Shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLSGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

SOLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $80.00 price objective on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Up 0.2%

SOLS opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a PE ratio of 301.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Solstice Advanced Mat has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.74.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solstice Advanced Mat

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.