Analysts Set Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Target Price at $67.00

Shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

SOLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Mizuho set a $80.00 price objective on Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Up 0.2%

SOLS opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion and a PE ratio of 301.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Solstice Advanced Mat has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $84.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.74.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $987.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.00 million. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Solstice Advanced Mat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solstice Advanced Mat

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000.

About Solstice Advanced Mat

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

