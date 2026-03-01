Apogee Therapeutics (APGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,172,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,308,726.45. The trade was a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $361,845.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 211,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,891,426.92. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,885,100 shares of company stock valued at $143,557,153 in the last three months. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 189,522.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,732,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,015 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Apogee Therapeutics by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,062,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,521,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,459,000 after buying an additional 563,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on APGE shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $133.00 price objective on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Apogee Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Apogee Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively target the nuclear receptor ROR?t, a master regulator of T cell-driven inflammatory pathways. By modulating ROR?t activity, Apogee aims to offer an oral treatment option for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory skin disorders.

The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, is an oral ROR?t inverse agonist currently undergoing early-stage clinical evaluation for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

