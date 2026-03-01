iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 985,059 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the January 29th total of 621,486 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 441,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 441,350 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Financials ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

IYF traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $122.61. 645,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $133.54.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance. The Company invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

