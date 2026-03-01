Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:NCLO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:NCLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,299 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the January 29th total of 24,455 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,246 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,246 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLO. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Closed End Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Trajan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NCLO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. 30,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,761. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $25.27.

About Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF

The Nuveen AA-BBB CLO ETF (NCLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total return through investments in USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. NCLO was launched on Dec 10, 2024 and is issued by Nuveen.

