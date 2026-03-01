AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LOWV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,087 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the January 29th total of 2,514 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 65.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 105,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.21. 9,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,688. AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14.

AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF Company Profile

The AB US Low Volatility Equity ETF (LOWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a portfolio of large- and mid-cap US stocks, actively managed to pursue lower volatility than the broader market. The selection and weighting of holdings is based on the Issuers fundamental and quantitative research. LOWV was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

