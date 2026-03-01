Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Short Interest Update

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 560,877 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the January 29th total of 1,915,228 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,797 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,797 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 528.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PCY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 204,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,669. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.