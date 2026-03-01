AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) Short Interest Down 56.5% in February

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 142,902 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the January 29th total of 328,268 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,677,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,677,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of AIM ImmunoTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the third quarter worth $79,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIM traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 132,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

AIM ImmunoTech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immune-modulating therapies for the treatment of viral infections and cancer. The company’s lead product candidate, Ampligen (rintatolimod), is a proprietary toll-like receptor 3 (TLR3) agonist that aims to enhance the body’s innate immune response. AIM ImmunoTech’s research and development efforts center on demonstrating the safety and efficacy of Ampligen as both a standalone therapy and in combination with other treatments.

In addition to its oncology and antiviral programs, the company is advancing clinical trials of Ampligen in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis (CFS/ME) and exploring potential applications for emerging viral threats.

