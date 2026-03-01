Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,454 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the January 29th total of 3,387 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,883 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,883 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSPR stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. 4,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.82 million, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 281,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,630 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms. RSPR was launched on Aug 13, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

