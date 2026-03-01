Short Interest in VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QUSA) Rises By 63.8%

VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:QUSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,242 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the January 29th total of 9,308 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,604 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,604 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF Stock Up 0.6%

QUSA traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,810. VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 million, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of -0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.

About VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF

The VistaShares Target 15 USA Quality Income ETF (QUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to generate a 15% annual income through a mix of US equities and an active options strategy. The fund aims for steady income alongside potential long-term capital growth by prioritizing firms with strong financial stability and low earnings variability QUSA was launched on May 6, 2025 and is issued by VistaShares.

