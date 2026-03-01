SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Short Interest Update

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,390 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the January 29th total of 6,011 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,714 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,714 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHE. Winter & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SHE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.45. 2,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,084. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.31.

About SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations. SHE was launched on Mar 7, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

