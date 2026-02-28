Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.66 and traded as high as $1.76. Commercial Vehicle Group shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 45,494 shares changing hands.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $62.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 87.1% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CVGI) is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of seating systems and interior components for commercial vehicles. The company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the on?highway, off?highway and specialty vehicle markets, supplying complete seating assemblies, suspension mechanisms and interior trim products. CVGI’s offerings are aimed at enhancing driver comfort, safety and overall vehicle usability across a diverse range of applications, from heavy?duty trucks and transit buses to agricultural and construction equipment.

The company’s product portfolio is organized around three core segments: Seating, Controls and Interiors.

