Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG) Short Interest Update

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 217,932 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the January 29th total of 121,886 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,255 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGNG traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 441,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,512. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $35.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 67.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

About Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 2,330.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 336,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after purchasing an additional 275,828 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $458,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $395,000.

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

