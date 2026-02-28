National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $110.90 and traded as high as $134.38. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $133.68, with a volume of 52,086 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Presto Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.12. The company has a market capitalization of $944.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,745 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 212,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Presto Industries

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc is an American diversified manufacturer headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company operates primarily through three business segments—Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products, and Safety—which together supply a range of consumer and industrial markets. Founded in 1905, National Presto Industries has built a reputation for durable, user-friendly products marketed under the Presto and National Presto brands.

In its Housewares/Small Appliances segment, National Presto offers a variety of kitchen products designed to simplify home cooking and meal preparation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.