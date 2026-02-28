Crane Harbor Acquisition (NASDAQ:CHACU) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CHACU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Crane Harbor Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Crane Harbor Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane Harbor Acquisition stock. Clear Street Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CHACU – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Clear Street Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane Harbor Acquisition were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Crane Harbor Acquisition Company Profile

Crane Harbor Acquisition (NASDAQ: CHACU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly known as a blank?check company, formed to raise capital through an initial public offering with the primary objective of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. As a SPAC, Crane Harbor itself does not operate an ongoing commercial business but instead seeks to identify and combine with a private company to bring it public through the business combination process.

Like other SPACs, Crane Harbor raised investment capital from public market investors and holds the IPO proceeds in a trust while it evaluates potential targets.

