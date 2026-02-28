Gesher Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GSHRU) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Gesher Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GSHRU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.37. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Gesher Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

About Gesher Acquisition Corp. II

Gesher Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: GSHRU) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to raise capital through a public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank-check vehicle, the company’s principal activity is identifying and negotiating a qualifying business combination rather than operating a commercial business of its own.

