Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NBGX) Increases By 81.8%

Neuberger Berman Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NBGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the January 29th total of 11 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Neuberger Berman Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NBGX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.14. Neuberger Berman Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $29.06.

Get Neuberger Berman Growth ETF alerts:

Neuberger Berman Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Neuberger Berman Growth ETF (NBGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in large-cap growth stocks from around the globe selected using a research-driven approach. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. NBGX was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.