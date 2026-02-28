Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NBGX) Increases By 81.8%

Neuberger Berman Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NBGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20 shares, a growth of 81.8% from the January 29th total of 11 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Neuberger Berman Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%
NBGX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 58 shares, compared to its average volume of 517. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of 36.12 and a beta of 1.14. Neuberger Berman Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $29.06.
Neuberger Berman Growth ETF Company Profile
