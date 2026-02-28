US Bancorp DE Cuts Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $26,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $349.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $313.07 and a 1-year high of $595.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.03 and a 200-day moving average of $452.01.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NASDAQ:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.63%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,844. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $600.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $478.53.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

